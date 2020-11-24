Tenet to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 beginning at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors. The audio archive will be available on Tenet’s website for approximately 30 days.