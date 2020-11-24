Mohawk Group Ranked 226th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500

The ranking is now in its 26th year and award winners for 2020 are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth during the period from 2016 to 2020. During this period, Mohawk’s revenue grew 531%.

Mohawk’s Chief Executive Officer, Yaniv Sarig, commented, “This is the second year in a row that the Mohawk team has been honored with a ranking in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. In these challenging times, our 531% revenue growth has been a testament to the strength of our AIMEE platform and the agility of our supply chain.”

About Deloitte’s 2020Technology Fast 500

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2020. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (“Mohawk”), is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominantly operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, and Walmart. Mohawk has seven owned and operated brands: hOme, Vremi, Xtava, Truweo, Holonix, Aussie Health and RIF6. Mohawk sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics.

