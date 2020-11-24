Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 20. November, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 31 0124
|RIKS 33 0321
|ISIN
|IS0000032191
|IS0000020386
|IS0000021251
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|0
|0
|0
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|61,529,000,000
|101,775,910,000
|46,925,319,842
