 

DGAP-News Trintech Announces the Expansion of Its Executive Team with the Addition of a Chief Human Resources Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.11.2020, 17:00  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Trintech Announces the Expansion of Its Executive Team with the Addition of a Chief Human Resources Officer

24.11.2020 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trintech Announces the Expansion of Its Executive Team with the Addition of a Chief Human Resources Officer

Felicia Taylor to oversee global HR function as Trintech continues to expand and add talent worldwide

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the appointment of Felicia Taylor as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Trintech. With a focus on our employees, Taylor will help Trintech continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture. She will lead all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, talent development and learning, business partnerships, organizational development and effectiveness, compensation and benefits, diversity, inclusion and belonging, and operations and systems.

"Businesses don't create value; people do. Our employees are the heart of our business, which is why I am thrilled to announce the addition of a CHRO focused on continuing to provide our employees with a great place to work and ways to grow and develop their careers," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "Felicia's strong track record and rich experience in talent development and change management across international teams will help us to ensure we continue to build an agile culture of inclusivity and personal growth for all while attracting the talent of tomorrow to meet the evolving needs of our customers in this digital world."

Taylor joins the Trintech team with more than 20 years of experience holding global HR leadership roles spanning industries such as technology, multi-unit retail, and advertising. She is a creative and innovative global human resources executive with experience in developing human capital solutions to help businesses scale and transform. Her broad experience includes culture cultivation & design, change management, HR strategy, employee experience & engagement, M&A, total rewards, compensation strategies, and talent acquisition & retention. Prior to joining Trintech, Taylor was the Multifamily Division HR Vice President for RealPage (NASDAQ: RP). She also served as the Chief Vibe Officer and Head of Human Resources for VARI (formerly VARIDESK). Taylor earned her bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management and holds her SPHR and PHR-CA certifications.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Trintech Announces the Expansion of Its Executive Team with the Addition of a Chief Human Resources Officer DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Trintech Announces the Expansion of Its Executive Team with the Addition of a Chief Human Resources Officer 24.11.2020 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt SE gibt neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) ...
BIT Capital legt mit 'BIT Global Leaders' einen Fonds der Zukunftsbranchen auf / Großer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ postpones its medium-term targets from 2022 to 2023/2024
HAMBORNER REIT AG erwirbt Nahversorgungszentrum in Dietzenbach
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...