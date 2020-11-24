DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Trintech Announces the Expansion of Its Executive Team with the Addition of a Chief Human Resources Officer 24.11.2020 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Felicia Taylor to oversee global HR function as Trintech continues to expand and add talent worldwide

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the appointment of Felicia Taylor as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Trintech. With a focus on our employees, Taylor will help Trintech continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture. She will lead all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, talent development and learning, business partnerships, organizational development and effectiveness, compensation and benefits, diversity, inclusion and belonging, and operations and systems.

"Businesses don't create value; people do. Our employees are the heart of our business, which is why I am thrilled to announce the addition of a CHRO focused on continuing to provide our employees with a great place to work and ways to grow and develop their careers," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "Felicia's strong track record and rich experience in talent development and change management across international teams will help us to ensure we continue to build an agile culture of inclusivity and personal growth for all while attracting the talent of tomorrow to meet the evolving needs of our customers in this digital world."

Taylor joins the Trintech team with more than 20 years of experience holding global HR leadership roles spanning industries such as technology, multi-unit retail, and advertising. She is a creative and innovative global human resources executive with experience in developing human capital solutions to help businesses scale and transform. Her broad experience includes culture cultivation & design, change management, HR strategy, employee experience & engagement, M&A, total rewards, compensation strategies, and talent acquisition & retention. Prior to joining Trintech, Taylor was the Multifamily Division HR Vice President for RealPage (NASDAQ: RP). She also served as the Chief Vibe Officer and Head of Human Resources for VARI (formerly VARIDESK). Taylor earned her bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management and holds her SPHR and PHR-CA certifications.