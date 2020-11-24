Community Health Systems to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that management will participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference to be held November 30 - December 2, 2020.

The investor presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, 8:00 a.m. Central time, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.