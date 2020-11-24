PharmaTher Provides Update on its Psychedelic Pharmaceuticals Programs

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“PharmaTher”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its psychedelic pharmaceuticals program. Since its inception, the Company has built a unique product pipeline for novel uses of ketamine, psilocybin and undisclosed psychedelics. PharmaTher is positioning itself to partner its psilocybin program and panaceAI, and focus on advancing its novel ketamine product pipeline in Parkinson’s disease, depression and pain via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regulatory pathway.



“We have made tremendous progress over the last several months that saw our product pipeline evolve to focus on the massive opportunity and potential of ketamine, an FDA approved drug with a known safety profile, to treat significant unmet medical needs for Parkinson’s disease, depression and pain,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher. “With our focus on ketamine through repurposing, combining it with an FDA approved drug and delivering it with our novel microneedle delivery system, we are now positioned to expedite our clinical development objectives by taking advantage of the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway and commercializing disruptive ketamine treatments for mental health and pain disorders.”

Ketamine for Parkinson’s Disease

The Company entered into an exclusive license agreement with the University of Arizona for the development and commercialization of ketamine in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. PharmaTher has applied for FDA Orphan Drug Designation for ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease, and is expected to be granted in Q1-2021. In addition, PharmaTher will shortly file its pre-investigational new drug (“IND”) request to the FDA with the aim to conduct a Phase II clinical study in the U.S. Prior clinical reports suggest that low-dose ketamine infusions are well tolerated and can improve pain and depression, both often comorbidities in Parkinson’s disease patients. Preclinical data and human case studies in Parkinson’s disease showed that low-dose sub-anesthetic ketamine infusion indicates tolerability, safety and the potential of long-term therapeutic benefit to reduce Levodopa-induced dyskinesia, improve on time, and reduce depression.1-5 The global Parkinson’s Disease market is expected to grow from USD $5 billion in 2019 to USD $7.5 billion by the end of 20256 and it is estimated that the potential market opportunity for LID-PD to be over USD $3 billion in the U.S. alone.