 

Vishay Intertechnology Announces the Availability of Modelithics Broadband Microwave Global Models, Extends the Frequency Range of CH Series Microwave Resistors Up to 70 GHz

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced the availability of new broadband Microwave Global Models for Vishay Sfernice CH series resistors in the 02016, 0402, and 0603 case sizes. The new models are available within the Modelithics COMPLETE Library and mmWave & 5G Library.

Modelithics’ measurement-based models offer part value, substrate, and solder pad scalability. They are validated up to 67 GHz and accurately predict parasitic effects based on the model parameter settings, making them well-suited for high frequency applications.

The Modelithics model libraries integrate seamlessly with popular electronic design automation (EDA) tools, including Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS), Keysight Technologies’ PathWave RF Synthesis (Genesys), Cadence AWR Design Environment, Cadence Virtuoso Spectre RF, Ansys HFSS, and Sonnet Suites. As a Sponsoring Modelithics Vendor Partner, Vishay’s customers will receive a free 90-day trial of Vishay data in the Modelithics component library.

CH series microwave resistors are unique in their ability to be used up to 50 GHz. Devices in the 02016 case size with ohmic values in the range of 50 Ω to 100 Ω are validated for use at frequencies up to 70 GHz. This unprecedented performance makes the CH series the unique choice for very high frequency needs, such as next-generation millimeter-wave 5G networks and radar applications.

More information on Modelithics is available at http://www.modelithics.com/.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


