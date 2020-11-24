 

Advanced Water Purification Technologies Promise to Deliver Clean and Safe Water to the Global Population

Artificial Intelligence and smart sensors are critical technologies to drive opportunities for water purification solutions in the next decade, says Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Technological Advancements in Domestic Water Purification, finds that improving water utilities and enhancing water purification technologies are necessary because a large proportion of the global population lacks proper access to safe water services. This increases the demand for the most efficient water purification system because water quality characteristics change with the water source, and a "one-size-fits-all" solution for domestic water purification cannot be adopted worldwide. Therefore, an efficient domestic water purification system requires low-cost and energy-efficient technologies to supply fresh water and reduce waterborne diseases.

"With membrane and UV radiation-based water purification systems holding a significant share of the global domestic water purification market—up to 90%—researchers and stakeholders believe that technological advancements facilitating membrane permeability and high conversion are required for greater adoption of these technologies, especially in remote locations," said Weihao Hung, TechVision Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Further, innovations which facilitate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and smart sensors are also necessary to increase performance efficiency and to enhance the market growth of domestic water purifiers."

Hung added: "The unique materials, advanced technologies, and their convergence with other purification technologies present great opportunities to revolutionize the water purification industry in the next 3-5 years. Going forward, companies will redefine industry boundaries by shifting the focus from individual technology to cross-industry technologies."

The increasing demand for fresh water and the negative impacts of waterborne diseases foster market growth and present lucrative prospects for market participants in the domestic water purification space. Participants should:

  • Offer better solutions to meet new environmental regulations, such as less waste production and better purification performance.
  • Deploy technologies with the potential to reshape the industry, such as smart sensors and AI, to enhance the market growth of domestic water purifiers.
  • Review market gaps and form research and development (R&D) partnerships to accelerate product development.

Technological Advancements in Domestic Water Purification is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Technical Insights research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

