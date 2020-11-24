Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.



The dividend is payable December 22, 2020 to shareholders of record December 8, 2020.