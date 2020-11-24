 

Empire State Realty Trust Achieves GRESB 5 Star Rating in First Year of Participation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 17:36  |  45   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first year of submission to GRESB, Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents.

"ESRT to date has never submitted its work on Energy Efficiency, Sustainability, and Indoor Environmental Quality.  To achieve this result in our first year is a testament to our more than a decade of work and the leadership of Dana Robbins Schneider, our SVP, Energy and Sustainability and Director of ESG," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, President, and CEO.

GRESB is recognized globally as a rigorous standard widely recognized as one of the best measures of sustainability performance of real estate companies and funds. This recognition and inclusion in the top five of one of the most competitive GRESB peer groups in the United States demonstrates ESRT's industry leadership and innovative approach to environmental, social, and governance practices (ESG) in the real estate industry. 

ESRT is proud to rank approximately 10 points higher than our peer group average and almost 20 points higher than the global GRESB Average in its first year of submission. ESRT achieved an A rating, which is the highest possible score on GRESB Public Disclosure. GRESB Public Disclosure evaluates performance of over 450 listed property companies and REITs and evaluates indicators aligned with the GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

Empire State Realty Trust's portfolio is comprised of over 10.1 million square feet, which includes the iconic, global landmark, the Empire State Building. This achievement validates ESRT's commitment to sustainability and proven performance in energy, water, waste, and greenhouse gas emissions. ESRT is also the first portfolio in the US to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating, a science and evidence-based validation that ESRT has implemented the highest standard of health and safety measures. The rating aligns with ESRT's commitment to Indoor Environment Quality and intensive proactive response to the global pandemic. ESRT has publicly announced sustainability goals and is the most energy-efficient REIT in New York City.

