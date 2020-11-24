DGAP-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase SFC Energy AG plans capital increase from authorized capital with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights 24-Nov-2020 / 17:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - ISIN DE0007568578

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN FULL OR IN EXCERPTS, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

SFC Energy AG plans capital increase from authorized capital with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights

Brunnthal/Munich, 24 November 2020 - On 24 November 2020, the Management Board of SFC Energy AG has, with the approval of the Supervisory Board of SFC Energy, resolved by way of a framework resolution to increase its share capital from currently EUR 13,154,312.00 by up to EUR 1,315,431.00 (up to just under 10% of the current share capital) to up to EUR 14,469,743.00 by partial use of its authorized capital against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders through the issuance of up to 1,315,431 new ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) with a notional value of EUR 1.00 (the "New Shares"). The New Shares shall carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2020.

The New Shares shall be offered for sale by way of a private placement to qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions (outside the United States of America). The concrete number of New Shares as well as the offer price per New Share will be determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this notification. The Management Board of SFC Energy is expected to determine this evening or tomorrow, on 25 November 2020, following authorization by the Supervisory Board of SFC Energy, and partially utilizing the authorized capital, the offer price and final number of New Shares by way of a separate determination resolution.