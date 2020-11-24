 

Verimatrix Chief Revenue Officer Named to SportsPro OTT Summit Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 17:45  |  37   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, was named to the SportsPro OTT Summit Advisory Board, the group that shapes one of world’s most prominent sports broadcasting annual events. The second annual event takes place December 2-3, 2020.

Organized by SportsPro Media, this year’s virtual SportsPro OTT Summit is the preeminent venue for learning the latest in strategy, content and technology trends in the sports broadcasting market. The OTT Summit Advisory Board reads as a who’s who of the digital sports broadcasting realm, including executives from the UFC, NFL, MotoGP, Fox Sports, DAZN, PGA Tour, Canal+, Formula One, NBC Sports and the International Olympic Committee. Bolden brings to the group the needed expertise in how to easily deliver excellent fan experiences on any device while also securely scaling during popular live events and streamlining the “time to buy” process.

Bolden is scheduled to participate in the event’s panel discussion titled, “Closing the Deal” on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11:15 to 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Moderated by Thomas Alomes, Head of North America at Sports Tech World Series and host of the Sports Tech Feed Podcast, the panel includes the following speakers alongside Bolden:

  • Dave Zur - Senior Vice President, Operations & Engineering at Altitude TV
  • Melissa Kandrach - Director of Operations at Buzzer

“Verimatrix and I are proud to play a role in one of the industry’s foremost events that aims to outline the trajectory of sports broadcasting in the near future,” Bolden said. “As one of the annual event’s advisory board members, I look forward to offering the latest insights into deterring and detecting piracy, but also suggesting paths toward boosting the bottom line through actionable intelligence on issues such as consumer bundles and sports playback issues.”

Designed to ignite conversation, relationships and action, the virtual SportsPro OTT Summit is free to attend for broadcasters, OTT platforms, rights holders, leagues, clubs, agencies, tech providers and governing bodies. Premium passes are also available. For registration information, visit https://eu.sportspro-ott.com/registration/.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

Verimatrix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verimatrix Chief Revenue Officer Named to SportsPro OTT Summit Advisory Board Regulatory News: Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, was named to the SportsPro OTT Summit Advisory …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
Accenture Positioned as Leader in Digital Business Transformation Services by Independent Research ...
Emerson Completes Acquisition of 7AC Technologies, Inc.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Verimatrix enthüllt neueste Verbesserung seiner forensischen Watermarking-Technologie zur Bekämpfung von Piraterie
18.11.20
Verimatrix Unveils Latest Forensic Watermarking Enhancement to Boost Fight Against Piracy
09.11.20
Verimatrix lanciert neue Markenkampagne: Security Made for People
09.11.20
Verimatrix Launches New Brand Campaign: Security Made for People
29.10.20
Spaniens AgileTV migriert auf Verimatrix Secure Cloud
28.10.20
Spain’s AgileTV Latest to Migrate to Verimatrix Secure Cloud