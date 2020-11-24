 

Oragenics Announces Closing of $6.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 17:37  |  42   |   |   

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) a company focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, today announced, the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,189,189 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $0.37 per share.

Oragenics expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million from the offering.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 2,128,378 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter exercised its option in full to purchase 2,128,378 additional shares of common stock, which the indicated gross proceeds reflect.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering primarily to continue funding our pre-clinical development of our SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Terra CoV-2 and our lantibiotics program and for general corporate purposes, including research and development activities, capital expenditures and working capital.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-235763) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that was declared effective by the SEC on January 13, 2020. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2060 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus. The Terra CoV-2 immunization leverages coronavirus spike protein research conducted by the National Institute of Health. In addition, Oragenics has an exclusive worldwide channel collaboration with ILH Holdings, Inc. (n/k/a Eleszto Genetika, Inc.), relating to the development of novel lantibiotics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Oragenics, including but not limited to statements with respect to the completion, timing, size, and use of proceeds of the proposed underwritten offering of common stock. Oragenics may use words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “aim,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “can,” “focus,” “will,” and “may” and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, whether or not Oragenics will be able to raise capital, the final terms of the underwritten offering of common stock, market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the underwritten offering of common stock, Oragenics’ business and financial condition, and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by Oragenics, see disclosures contained in Oragenics’ public filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our Form 8-K Report filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and prospectus for this offering. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Oragenics undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oragenics Announces Closing of $6.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) a company focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, today announced, the closing of its previously announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
Accenture Positioned as Leader in Digital Business Transformation Services by Independent Research ...
Emerson Completes Acquisition of 7AC Technologies, Inc.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity