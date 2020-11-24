 

Ageas and BlackRock Transparency notification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 17:40  |  48   |   |   

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BlackRock has notified Ageas on 19 November 2020 that, on 18 November 2020, its interest has fallen below the legal threshold of 5% of the shares in the section 10A issued by Ageas. Its current total shareholding stands at 5.01%.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

 

This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

 

Attachment


