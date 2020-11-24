 

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Acquires All Patent Rights and the Entire VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology (“VEPT”) Intellectual Property Portfolio

24.11.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE: "VRB") (OTCBB:"APAFF") (FRANKFURT:"NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has fully executed a patent purchase agreement (the “PPA”) with Québec, Canada based Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc. (“Electrochem”). Pursuant to the terms of the PPA, VanadiumCorp has purchased all patent rights for the VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology (“VEPT”) including the entire intellectual property portfolio. This important milestone will facilitate accelerated commercial development of the green process technology for VanadiumCorp.

Under an original agreement with Electrochem signed February 14th 2017, Vanadiumcorp had the option to purchase the 50% remaining interest in the VEPT. Pursuant to the completed PPA, signed November 10th, 2020, Electrochem has assigned its interest in the technology to VanadiumCorp under the following terms:

  1. Electrochem has received a cash payment of $350,000.00 CAD. Electrochem will also be entitled to royalties on production equivalent to three-percent (3.0%) for every plant using the VEPT worldwide. VanadiumCorp will have the option to buy-back each one-half percent (0.5%) for one million US dollars ($1,000,000 USD) up to the full three percent (3.0%) for six million US dollars ($6,000,000 USD).
     
  2. Electrochem will remain the exclusive contractor/consultant for the continued development of VEPT subject to standard work agreements, budgets, and approvals.
     
  3. Electrochem will undertake test work for other companies wishing to utilize the VEPT process, provided the other companies understand that licensing will ultimately be required and negotiated, on reasonable terms, with VanadiumCorp.

VanadiumCorp is now the 100% owner of VEPT Patent Rights and the entire Intellectual Property Portfolio including all patent applications in key jurisdictions related to the International Patent Cooperation Treaty Application entitled “Metallurgical and Chemical Process For Recovering Vanadium And Iron Values From Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite”:

Jurisdictions where patent protection for VEPT is filed and pending:

  • European Union [EP 18757453.8]
  • Canada [CA 3032329 A1]
  • United States [US 2020/0157696 A1]
  • Australia [AU 2018/225820]
  • India [IN 2019/17004662]
  • South Africa [ZA 2019/00743]

VanadiumCorp’s Chief Executive officer, Adriaan Bakker said, “We have achieved another critical step in our strategic plan to rapidly advance VanadiumCorp’s sustainable assets. The acquisition of these IP assets further bolsters our patent portfolio surrounding the green and efficient recovery of vanadium. Combined with our recent Lac Doré resource statement and current negotiations with global companies, this acquisition reinforces our plan to commercialize the demonstrated low-cost and environmentally friendly advantage of VEPT to recover vanadium. Retaining Electrochem as the exclusive provider of scientific services in the next phase of pilot testing and production will facilitate commercialization of VEPT and will open the door to new sources of vanadium globally and formalizes our development plans for our strategic mining assets.”

