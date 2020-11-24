 

Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 17:31  |  30   |   |   

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 20 November 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p– 77.93 pence.

As at 20 November 2020, there were 206,650,762 ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 206,650,762.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

24 November 2020

For further information please contact:
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
01481 733908

                 


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Net Asset Value(s) HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC NAV announcement As at close of business on 20 November 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows: NAV per Ordinary share of 1p– 77.93 pence. As at 20 November 2020, there …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
Silvercorp’s Mines Achieve “Green Mine” Certifications
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Transaction in Own Shares
17.11.20
Closed Period Notification
17.11.20
Net Asset Value(s)
10.11.20
Transaction in Own Shares
10.11.20
Net Asset Value(s)
09.11.20
Director Declaration
06.11.20
Issue of Equity
03.11.20
Transaction in Own Shares
03.11.20
Net Asset Value(s)
02.11.20
Total voting rights