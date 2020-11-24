 

iBiopsy Promising Results on a Preliminary Study to Identify the Severity of the Disease in Patients With Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT)(Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company, announces today the results of a preliminary retrospective study on the evaluation of the severity of hepatic fibrosis in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) patients using a new imaging biomarker extracted from MRI/MRE images.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is a pandemic affecting 25% of the global population1. For 20% of patients, NAFLD leads to a more severe disease, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). Within the high-risk population of NASH patients, disease evolution can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. NASH prognosis mostly depends on the hepatic fibrosis grade. Hepatic biopsy is a method used to measure hepatic fibrosis severity. However, due to its invasiveness, and sampling errors related to small sample size as well as spatial variation in degree of fibrosis, hepatic biopsy is not used as first indication for diagnostic purposes. In routine clinical practice, the assessment of the absence of advanced fibrosis of the liver is done by non-invasive tests such as blood tests and hepatic elastography. The biopsy is however essential for the diagnosis of advanced NASH. In its early stages, the disease remains reversible by a change in eating habits and lifestyle. The clinical interest is therefore to distinguish accurately and non-invasively patients with early fibrosis from patients with advanced fibrosis at risk of progressing to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

In this clinical context, the objective of Median’s preliminary retrospective study was to quantify the ability of iBiopsy’s learning algorithms to discriminate between early and advanced fibrosis grade in NASH patients.

MRE and MRI images from a cohort of NASH patients with F2-F3 fibrosis grades (n=152 observations), based on the NASH CRN score (F0-F4) were used to model the relationships between liver image features and early and advanced fibrosis histological grades. The performance of iBiopsy testing characterized by the area under the curve (AUROC) is 0.90 with a specificity of 0.89 and a sensitivity of 0.86 for the diagnosis of advanced fibrosis (F3) based on MRE.

Despite its excellent performance, high cost and restricted access to MRE limit its widespread clinical adoption for assessing fibrosis. In this regard, the ability of iBiopsy was also tested with morphological MRI without contrast media. In clinical routine, morphologic signs on MRI alone are unreliable and insufficient to detect even significant liver fibrosis. However, using AI-based iBiopsy technologies applied on MRI, the prediction performance is encouraging with a specificity of 0.83 and a sensitivity of 0.72. We expect to further increase the accuracy through machine learning algorithm optimization.

