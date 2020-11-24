Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) to an affiliate of First Reserve for $7.00 per share is fair to Goldfield shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether Goldfield and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Goldfield shareholders; (2) determine whether First Reserve is underpaying for Goldfield; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Goldfield shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Goldfield shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005834/en/