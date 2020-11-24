 

GOLDFIELD MERGER INVESTIGATION Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The Goldfield Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GV

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 17:59  |  24   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) to an affiliate of First Reserve for $7.00 per share is fair to Goldfield shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Goldfield shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Goldfield and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Goldfield shareholders; (2) determine whether First Reserve is underpaying for Goldfield; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Goldfield shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Goldfield shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Goldfield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GOLDFIELD MERGER INVESTIGATION Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The Goldfield Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GV Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) to an affiliate of First Reserve for $7.00 per share is fair to Goldfield shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Goldfield …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
Accenture Positioned as Leader in Digital Business Transformation Services by Independent Research ...
Emerson Completes Acquisition of 7AC Technologies, Inc.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:46 Uhr
Goldfield Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by First Reserve for $7.00 per Share
04.11.20
Goldfield Announces Strong 2020 Third-Quarter Electrical Construction Margin and Record Nine-Month Revenue