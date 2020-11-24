MarketAxess to Participate in the Nasdaq 43rd Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Tony DeLise, CFO, is scheduled to speak at the Nasdaq 43rd Virtual Investor Conference at 12:00 p.m. EST on December 1, 2020.



The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://kvgo.com/nyse-nasdaq/market-axess-2020