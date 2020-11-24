SwarmConnect Announces Free Trial of its Video Communication Platform for Holiday Weekend

As Thanksgiving approaches many individuals may be unable to gather with family and friends due to increased health restrictions within local areas. For this reason, SwarmConnect is offering a 7-day free trial of its video conferencing communication platform to allow users the ability to hold virtual holiday events with friends and family from wherever they may be over this long holiday weekend.

Tulsa, OK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces a free trial of its video conferencing communication platform for the holiday season.

Our video conferencing packages allow up to 20 friends and family members to join in on a virtual video celebration to meet, laugh, and share greetings from wherever they may be. Users can also play video and audio from around the web, and exchange images and chat during their virtual live holiday events.

SwarmConnect would like to provide a platform solution for family and friends to remain in touch, and maybe share a laugh and not feel as separated from one another during these difficult times.

Together we can get through these trying times, and SwarmConnect would like to do its part in helping keep us connected to the ones we love.

Signup for FREE Trial

Customers interested in the video platform can 'signup' for a 7-day free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/signup

About SwarmConnect

SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enable users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. For more information and a free trial please visit https://swarmconnect.io/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com



For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/



