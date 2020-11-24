 

SwarmConnect Announces Free Trial of its Video Communication Platform for Holiday Weekend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 17:56  |  28   |   |   

Tulsa, OK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces a free trial of its video conferencing communication platform for the holiday season. 

As Thanksgiving approaches many individuals may be unable to gather with family and friends due to increased health restrictions within local areas. 

For this reason, SwarmConnect is offering a 7-day free trial of its video conferencing communication platform to allow users the ability to hold virtual holiday events with friends and family from wherever they may be over this long holiday weekend.

Our video conferencing packages allow up to 20 friends and family members to join in on a virtual video celebration to meet, laugh, and share greetings from wherever they may be. Users can also play video and audio from around the web, and exchange images and chat during their virtual live holiday events.

SwarmConnect would like to provide a platform solution for family and friends to remain in touch, and maybe share a laugh and not feel as separated from one another during these difficult times.

Together we can get through these trying times, and SwarmConnect would like to do its part in helping keep us connected to the ones we love.

Signup for FREE Trial

Customers interested in the video platform can 'signup' for a 7-day free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/signup

About SwarmConnect

SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enable users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. For more information and a free trial please visit https://swarmconnect.io/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm  Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/ 

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com


AppSwarm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SwarmConnect Announces Free Trial of its Video Communication Platform for Holiday Weekend Tulsa, OK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces a free trial of its video conferencing communication platform for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
Silvercorp’s Mines Achieve “Green Mine” Certifications
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
SwarmConnect Offers Video Conferencing Solution for the Holidays
28.10.20
SwarmConnect to Launch TeleHealth Channels Hub for Health & Wellness Providers