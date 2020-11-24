Regarding exceeding of limit of 1/3 of voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders and intentions to transfer shares which are exceeding 1/3 of all voting rights
On 24 November 2020 AB “Linas” got notification from Shareholder UAB “Vasana”. Following Art. 26 (1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania UAB “Vasana” notice that have no intention
to announce a mandatory offer and have intention to transfer shares which are exceeding 1/3 of all voting rights.
AB “Linas” chief of finance
Egidijus Mikeliūnas
+370 45 506100
