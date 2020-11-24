On 24 November 2020 AB “Linas” got notification from Shareholder UAB “Vasana”. Following Art. 26 (1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania UAB “Vasana” notice that have no intention to announce a mandatory offer and have intention to transfer shares which are exceeding 1/3 of all voting rights.

Regarding exceeding of limit of 1/3 of voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders and intentions to transfer shares which are exceeding 1/3 of all voting rights

On 24 November 2020 AB “Linas” got notification from Shareholder UAB “Vasana”. Following Art. 26 (1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania UAB “Vasana” notice that have no intention to announce a mandatory offer and have intention to …



