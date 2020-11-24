 

Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 17 November 2020

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company : River Ouest
  80 Quai Voltaire
  95870 Bezons
  (code ISIN FR 0011981968)


Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date 		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital

 

Total number of shares 		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

Total number of voting rights
 

 

17/11/2020 		 

 

279 122 471

 

279,122,471 		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 286 331 946

 

Number of theoretical voting rights : 286,331,946

 
    Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 285 985 729

 

Number of effective voting rights** :  285,985,729

 

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights


