For its fifth participation in the GRESB, Mercialys maintained its “Green Star” status, awarded to the top 20% of companies in the global benchmark. Mercialys stood out in particular on the “management” pillar, with a score of 30/30, reflecting the commitment shown up to its highest executive bodies supporting the CSR strategy, initiatives and risk management, as well as the quality of Mercialys’ dialogue with its stakeholders. Mercialys also achieved exceptional scores for the social pillar (18/19) and governance (19/20), taking into account its outstanding proactive initiatives in this field for years.

The results of the GRESB* 2020 international benchmark, published on November 24, 2020, once again highlight Mercialys’ (Paris:MERY) sustainability commitments and its focus on engaging with collective efforts for more responsible development contributing towards the sustainable operation of real estate assets over the long term.

These results, against a backdrop of major changes to the methodology used, enabled Mercialys to move up one position compared with 2019 in the category for “listed retail property companies in Europe” (4th in the 2020 panel). Alongside its ESG** performance, they also reflect Mercialys’ continued efforts to ensure transparent and comparable reporting for the hundreds of investors who use GRESB data, with performance figures reported this year for each individual asset.

The sustained improvement in Mercialys’ environmental, social and societal practices has been supported since 2015 by its CSR strategy Mery’21, which is built around 10 operational initiatives and is due to be completed soon. Mercialys is already working on a renewed ambition and will be revealing, in the first half of 2021, its new strategic priorities and corresponding action plan for sustainable development.

*GRESB: the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark is a leading international benchmark that assesses the CSR performance and policies of real estate companies each year

** ESG performance: performance assessed based on Environmental, Social and Governance criteria

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2020, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

