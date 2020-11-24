 

Announcement of the Management's and Related parties' trading with SP Group shares

Yesterday, Lars Ravn Bering, Executive Vice President, has sold 1,911 number of shares in SP Group, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 243.00 equal to DKK 464,373.00 and further sold 1,290 number of shares at a price of DKK 242.00 equal to DKK 312,180.00.

Today, Lars Ravn Bering, Executive Vice President, has sold 2,712 number of shares in SP Group, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 242.25 equal to DKK 656,982.00 and further sold 83 number of share at a price of DKK 237.00 equal to DKK 19,671.00.

For further details please see attached templates.

