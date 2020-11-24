 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name David Stevens, Admiral Group Plc CEO and his wife, Heather Stevens.
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibility and person closely associated to him
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group Plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		Ordinary Shares

 

 

GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer, at nil cost, of shares in Admiral Group Plc to The Waterloo Foundation, a charity of which David and Heather Stevens are trustees.
c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil 205,000
d) Aggregated information

 
  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2020
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

