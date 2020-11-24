Global Payments to Participate in Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

