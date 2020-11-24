 

Nuheara’s IQbuds² MAX Named to TIME’s List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 19:00  |  17   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME revealed its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun. Nuheara, headquartered in Perth, Australia (ASX:NUH) is proud to announce that IQbuds² MAX has been recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2020.

IQbuds² MAX is considered a leading brand in the fast emerging “assistive hearables” segment of the wearables consumer electronics category. IQbuds² MAX are truly wireless earbuds that offer unparalleled hearing personalization and customization, combined with best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation and sound fidelity.

What makes Nuheara IQbuds² MAX totally unique is the EarID clinically certified personalization system embedded in the IQbuds App. EarID allows consumers to self-assess, self-fit and auto-calibrate their IQbuds² MAX to their personal hearing profile using National Acoustic Labs NAL-NL2 hearing aid prescription algorithms.

Nuheara IQbuds² MAX have been recognized by the Consumer Technoloy Association with three CES Innovation Awards, the Australian Financial Review with Best Product Innovation, BBC Science Focus for Best Truly Wireless Earbud for Innovation, and the Hearing Health Matters Innovator Award. Hearables experts and audiologists have favorably compared Nuheara IQbuds² MAX to other products made by household-name brands.

The Assistive Hearables market was elevated by a recent report published by Bluetooth SIG and Juniper Research that defined this category as “those hearables that are intended to support hearing enhancement for people with hearing loss at all levels”. IDC reported in both the first and second quarters of 2020 that hearables fueled a significant percentage of global wearables shipping growth. Hearables grew 68.3% in the first quarter, and 32.6% in the second quarter of 2020. IDC reported specifically on the impact of the pandemic in the 2nd quarter report: “Earworn wearables continue to be popular as people work/learn from home and require hearables to maintain privacy while remaining connected with their various devices and services.”

TIME is a multiple award-winning magazine created in 1923. TIME is one of the most authoritative and informative guides to what is happening in the world. For 2020’s list, TIME solicited nominations both from its editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process. It then evaluated them on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. The results: everything from a smarter beehive to a greener tube of toothpaste to the technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine.

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2020. See the international cover of TIME featuring the 100 Best Inventions of 2020 here: bit.ly/3lJM8ss

Past winners of Time Best Inventions in the Consumer Electronics category include Apple, Bose, Comcast, Dyson and Logitech. Nuheara, a five-year-old Australian technology company is in a unique position as one of the few Australian companies featured on the list.

“When we founded Nuheara our mission was to improve people’s quality of life by enabling them to hear better. TIME Best Inventions of 2020 validates that Assistive Hearables are becoming main stream and are making an impact on how we live,” said Justin Miller, cofounder and CEO of Nuheara. “We couldn’t be more proud to be recognized in this way for our impact on people's lives around the globe.”

About Nuheara
Nuheara is a leading smart hearing company that is transforming the way people hear by creating game-changing hearing solutions that are affordable and accessible. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com

Contact
Maura Yepez
nuheara@firebrand.marketing
415.848.9175


Nuheara Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nuheara’s IQbuds² MAX Named to TIME’s List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020 SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TIME revealed its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun. Nuheara, headquartered in Perth, Australia (ASX:NUH) is proud to announce …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Silvercorp’s Mines Achieve “Green Mine” Certifications
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Mydecine Innovations Group to Restate Financial Statements
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...