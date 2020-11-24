NextGen Healthcare Showcases Patient-Provider Connection at 23rd Annual User Group Meeting

Over the four-day event including 130 healthcare sessions, leaders shared their knowledge about the future of whole-person care and demonstrated technology solutions designed to enhance the patient-provider connection to empower the next era of healthcare. With sessions ranging from patient engagement to regulatory updates and implications from the recent election, UGM 2020 delivered on its promise of helping ambulatory care practices across the nation evolve to meet the healthcare complexities of today and thrive tomorrow.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, hosted its 23 rd Annual User Group Meeting (UGM) Nov. 9-12, providing the latest insights from top healthcare experts to more than 8,000 virtual registrants – a record for NextGen UGM. With more than double the registration of last year, virtual UGM 2020 brought together healthcare leaders across all specialties and geographies to learn about the latest trends and technologies in healthcare. The company also named Heartland Community Health Network as the winner of its 2020 Client Innovation Award.

“Providing a seamless and satisfying patient-provider connection is at the heart of our mission,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “We host UGM every year to empower our clients’ practices to focus on what they do best—provide quality whole-person care to patients within their communities. We provide the technology expertise. They provide the clinical expertise. It’s a symbiotic relationship.”

"We really appreciate NextGen Healthcare offering a platform for healthcare professionals to get together virtually this year—there was so much helpful information and content," said Amie Waetly, clinician EHR trainer, Shasta Community Health Center.

During UGM 2020, Heartland Community Health Network was recognized as the winner of the interactive Client Innovation Award. The selection was made unanimously by the audience during a session hosted by Dr. Bob Murry, chief medical information officer for NextGen Healthcare. This year’s contest moved away from the usual focus on the EHR to celebrate any and all innovations that practices implemented to help patients and providers steer through the COVID-19 pandemic. Heartland Community Health Network won for their NextGen Healthcare Template Editor innovation, which allows complete and complex documentation of encounters with patients for suspected or confirmed coronavirus.

"We are grateful to have an EHR equipped with tools such as NextGen Healthcare’s template editors, which help us provide supreme patient care," said Joel Dougherty, chief executive officer for Heartland Community Health Network. "We partnered with them 12 years ago because their flexible solution enables us to modify workflows to fit the practice. The COVID-19 crisis validates the advantage of this important feature and that we chose the right EHR partner."

All UGM session materials will be available to registered attendees on-demand through December 31, 2020. Visit the UGM2020 website for more information.

