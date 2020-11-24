 

Afya Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 3rd

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on December 4 at 10:00 AM EDT.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID : 3385357) by dialing +1 (877) 591-8865 or +1 (336) 698- 3012. An audio replay of the call will be available through December 8, 2020 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 3385357. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br/.

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Investor Relations Contact:

Afya Limited

ir@afya.com.br

Source: Afya Limited


