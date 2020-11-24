 

Impartner Announces Live 3D Virtual Summit Featuring Top Channel Analysts Jay McBain and Maria Chien

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 19:31  |  55   |   |   

Exclusive, invite-only event for Impartner customers and prospects tackles top channel lessons learned in 2020, what else to look out for, and what to do about them in 2021 and beyond

The summit, "How to Universe-Proof Your Channel, No Matter What It Throws at You," will be held in a fully immersive 3D environment with participants attending as avatars

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, a global leading provider of channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology, today announced a live, 3D virtual summit featuring Forrester's Principal Analyst, Channels Partnerships and Ecosystems Jay McBain, and VP, Research Director Maria Chien. The summit, "How to Universe-Proof Your Channel, No Matter What it Throws at You," will be held in a fully immersive, 3D environment with participants attending as avatars, and focus on top channel lessons learned in 2020, what else to look out for and what to do about them in 2021 and beyond to ensure next year is the best year ever for their channel operations. To request an invite, visit https://www.impartner.com/virtual-summit/.

"The events of 2020 have caused every one of us to examine every aspect of our personal and professional lives to redefine success and how we get there," said Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg. "Clearly the universe has more challenges in store for 2021 and this deeply insightful two-hour virtual channel power session with arguably the channel's most prestigious analysts is 100 percent focused on helping attendees not only survive, but thrive and prosper in what is certain to be another turbulent year of transition and change."

On the 3D venue, Desberg says the goal is to break attendees out of the 3 by 3 squares most everyone has spent the last 10 months in on one communications platform or another. "Every dimension of our lives has been challenged, so why not explore what we've learned and get recommendations on what we do next in a fun, immersive experience?" Desberg said.

Once registered, attendees will be able to design their avatars, order schwag, and learn about and schedule a demo of Impartner technology – all in Impartner's 3D virtual environment. Attendees will attend the summit and interact with others in avatar form – including during the break, where they can choose to visit a variety of breakout rooms and spend time with Impartner's executive team, members of its Channel Chief Advisory Board, top customers and engineers and product managers in a virtual BrainLab. 

"No one would choose the seemingly uncontrollable series of events of 2020, but what we can control is our reaction to it," said Desberg. "Our customers look to Impartner to help them propel their channels forward regardless of market conditions with innovation in our technology and adaptability in our approach to how we do business together – including respectful humor and creativity to bring energy and possibility into a challenging period of history.  We love that Jay and Maria embrace that spirit, and we could not be more excited to bring this informative, 'can't miss' channel event to life."

Impartner was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report, which is available for a download here. To request an invitation to this exclusive, invite-only event, click here.  For a demo or to request a POC of Impartner's award-winning technology, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is a global leading provider of channel management platform and the fastest-growing pure-play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. The company's flagship PRM solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:
Kerry Desberg
Impartner
kerry.desberg@impartner.com

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341257/Impartner_3D_virtual_summit.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701684/Impartner_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impartner Announces Live 3D Virtual Summit Featuring Top Channel Analysts Jay McBain and Maria Chien Exclusive, invite-only event for Impartner customers and prospects tackles top channel lessons learned in 2020, what else to look out for, and what to do about them in 2021 and beyond The summit, "How to Universe-Proof Your Channel, No Matter What …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Koru Lifescience preparing to send drug compounds to preclinical and clinical trials based on their ...
Venture Global LNG Awards KBR EPC Contract for Plaquemines LNG Export Facility
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
The cost of one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be less than $10 for international markets
UnionPay Partners with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to Enable Contactless Payment on 15,000 Terminals ...
Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Size Worth $400.8 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Three Wins Take DigiPlex into Double Figures for 2020 Awards for "Sustainability at the Core"
Cephalosporin Market to Reach $16.87 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 2.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Cobwebs' Threat Intelligence Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Belgian Meat Office: The Philippines Lift Ban on Importing European Pork from Belgium
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods