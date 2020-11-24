Impartner Announces Live 3D Virtual Summit Featuring Top Channel Analysts Jay McBain and Maria Chien

The summit, "How to Universe-Proof Your Channel, No Matter What It Throws at You," will be held in a fully immersive 3D environment with participants attending as avatars

Exclusive, invite-only event for Impartner customers and prospects tackles top channel lessons learned in 2020, what else to look out for, and what to do about them in 2021 and beyond

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, a global leading provider of channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology, today announced a live, 3D virtual summit featuring Forrester's Principal Analyst, Channels Partnerships and Ecosystems Jay McBain, and VP, Research Director Maria Chien. The summit, "How to Universe-Proof Your Channel, No Matter What it Throws at You," will be held in a fully immersive, 3D environment with participants attending as avatars, and focus on top channel lessons learned in 2020, what else to look out for and what to do about them in 2021 and beyond to ensure next year is the best year ever for their channel operations. To request an invite, visit https://www.impartner.com/virtual-summit/.

"The events of 2020 have caused every one of us to examine every aspect of our personal and professional lives to redefine success and how we get there," said Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg. "Clearly the universe has more challenges in store for 2021 and this deeply insightful two-hour virtual channel power session with arguably the channel's most prestigious analysts is 100 percent focused on helping attendees not only survive, but thrive and prosper in what is certain to be another turbulent year of transition and change."

On the 3D venue, Desberg says the goal is to break attendees out of the 3 by 3 squares most everyone has spent the last 10 months in on one communications platform or another. "Every dimension of our lives has been challenged, so why not explore what we've learned and get recommendations on what we do next in a fun, immersive experience?" Desberg said.

Once registered, attendees will be able to design their avatars, order schwag, and learn about and schedule a demo of Impartner technology – all in Impartner's 3D virtual environment. Attendees will attend the summit and interact with others in avatar form – including during the break, where they can choose to visit a variety of breakout rooms and spend time with Impartner's executive team, members of its Channel Chief Advisory Board, top customers and engineers and product managers in a virtual BrainLab.

"No one would choose the seemingly uncontrollable series of events of 2020, but what we can control is our reaction to it," said Desberg. "Our customers look to Impartner to help them propel their channels forward regardless of market conditions with innovation in our technology and adaptability in our approach to how we do business together – including respectful humor and creativity to bring energy and possibility into a challenging period of history. We love that Jay and Maria embrace that spirit, and we could not be more excited to bring this informative, 'can't miss' channel event to life."

Impartner was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report, which is available for a download here. To request an invitation to this exclusive, invite-only event, click here. For a demo or to request a POC of Impartner's award-winning technology, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is a global leading provider of channel management platform and the fastest-growing pure-play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. The company's flagship PRM solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465.

