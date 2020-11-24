 

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Sonoma” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNOA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sonoma filed an 8-K with the SEC on November 17, 2020. The filing announced that the Company’s “unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 should no longer be relied upon.” The Company added that the financial statements “contained material errors” and that “the Company will need to restate them.” Based on these facts, the Company’s shares fell by more than 14% on the next trading day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Diskussion: SNOA (Mkap $22 M) Cash $12.6 M) Etliche Produkte am Markt + weitere Produkteinführungen
