Captura AS, 70% owned by SVP Strategy & Business Development Kjell Ove Hatlem (the remaining 30 % owned by Anne Brit Hatlem), a primary insider in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”), has on the 24 November 2020 purchased 2,000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 80.15 per share.

After the transaction Captura AS holds 2,000 shares in the Company.

Dated: 24 November 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


