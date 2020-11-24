 

Advance Auto Parts Recognized for Excellence in Corporate Citizenship During U.S. Chamber Foundation’s 21st Annual Citizens Awards

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizenship Center named Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, the winner of the 21st Annual Citizens Award, in the category of sustainability. This prestigious program recognizes the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives raising the bar on social responsibility, environmental sustainability and spearheading the transformation to a strong, healthy and sustainable future.

Advance Auto Parts received the Citizens Award for its Driving Hope program, which partners with the nonprofit Good360 to divert unwanted auto parts products from landfills and to use that product to support educational opportunities for vulnerable populations.

“Advance is honored to receive a Citizens Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in the sustainability category for our Driving Hope initiative,” said Tom Greco, President and CEO of Advance Auto Parts. “Our focus on sustainability remains a priority in responsibly serving our customers, communities and planet. We intend to continue to develop and grow the Driving Hope program. Advance is incredibly proud to help individuals who are facing challenging life circumstances while giving automotive parts new life, reducing waste and helping to build resilient communities.”

In 2019, Advance and Good360 diverted excess automotive parts and supplies from disposal in landfills and instead donated these goods to 60 local nonprofits to support educational training for aspiring mechanics, many of whom learn their trade by providing low-cost repair services to low-income community members.

“Advance Auto Parts is helping fill two great needs—diverting excess products from landfills and addressing the industry shortage of auto-repair experts,” said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “Their efforts are making a real difference to support a circular economy and create a more sustainable future for our communities.”

For more than 20 years, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Citizens Awards have showcased how businesses lead the charge in making the world a better place and leverage their resources, expertise, and talent to make a positive impact. Companies and chambers of commerce from around the globe compete for the Citizens Awards, making them one of the most prestigious honors in corporate citizenship.

From advancing youth employment, to setting ambitious sustainability goals, to combating hunger in communities hit hard by the pandemic, this year’s Citizens Award winners demonstrate how businesses serve as a powerful force for good – in times of crisis and every day.

The U.S. Chamber Foundation announced the winners of this year’s Citizens Awards on November 17-19 at the 2020 Corporate Citizenship Conference: Business Solves. Learn more about the awards program here.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness. We educate the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive, how business positively impacts communities, and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future.

