 

TOMI Environmental Solutions Retains IMS Investor Relations

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog comprised of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) - today announced the retention of IMS Investor Relations to develop and execute a comprehensive investor relations and financial communications program.

Halden S. Shane, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Over the past year we have seen a dramatic acceleration in the adoption of our technology and we are making considerable strides building the business for sustainable growth. With our recent uplisting to NASDAQ, we thought the time was right to establish an enhanced investor relations program. We look forward to working with IMS Investor Relations to proactively communicate TOMI’s progress to the broader investment community as we look to build long-term value for our shareholders.”

John G. Nesbett, Founder and President of IMS Investor Relations, stated, “TOMI is at an exciting point in its growth as both existing and new customers increasingly utilize the Company’s proprietary disinfection and decontamination solutions. This progress is evidenced by nine-month 2020 revenue growth to $21.4 million from $4.5 million last year and the achievement of strong profitability. Their patented SteraMist Technology is becoming the gold standard solution for sterilization across multiple sectors, including Healthcare, Community (Schools, Senior Centers), Life Sciences, Food Safety and Commercial. We look forward to working closely with management and leveraging our expertise to help convey TOMI’s unique value proposition to Wall Street as the Company scales its business.”

About IMS Investor Relations

IMS Investor Relations (www.imsinvestorrelations.com) helps small to mid-sized public companies ensure their public listing is a vital strategic asset with a credible and resonating brand, aligned shareholders and a valuation reflective of the long-term value of the business. IMS was founded to shine a much-needed light on microcap to mid-cap companies, a sector that is often misunderstood, underfollowed and undervalued by Wall Street. The firm’s vast expertise in this space, trusted reputation and extensive relationships with analysts, institutional investors, family offices and brokers opens doors often kept closed to others. IMS prides itself on its longstanding client relationships due to its ability to understand its clients’ needs and its agility in addressing the challenges of today’s ever evolving financial landscape.

