 

SFC Energy AG successfully places capital increase from authorised capital and sets number of new shares and their placement price

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
SFC Energy AG successfully places capital increase from authorised capital and sets number of new shares and their placement price

24-Nov-2020 / 21:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG

Publication of Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - ISIN DE0007568578

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN FULL OR IN EXCERPTS, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

SFC Energy AG successfully places capital increase from authorised capital and sets number of new shares and their placement price

Brunnthal/Munich, 24 November 2020 - Today, the Management Board of SFC Energy AG successfully placed the new shares from the capital increase from authorised capital resolved on 24 November 2020 with institutional investors in a private placement in the amount of 1,315,431 shares (corresponding to just under 10 % of the current share capital). The placement price was set at EUR 14.77 per new share. The share capital will therefore be increased from currently EUR 13,154,312.00 to EUR 14,469,743.00 by issuing 1,315,431 new no-par value bearer shares. The Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 19.4 million from the capital increase. The new shares carry dividend rights from 1 January 2020.

* * *

This publication is not and does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Securities are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities that are mentioned in this publication in the United States of America. This publication of inside information is not a prospectus. Subject to certain exceptions from the Securities Act, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

