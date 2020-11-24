DGAP-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase SFC Energy AG successfully places capital increase from authorised capital and sets number of new shares and their placement price 24-Nov-2020 / 21:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG successfully places capital increase from authorised capital and sets number of new shares and their placement price

Brunnthal/Munich, 24 November 2020 - Today, the Management Board of SFC Energy AG successfully placed the new shares from the capital increase from authorised capital resolved on 24 November 2020 with institutional investors in a private placement in the amount of 1,315,431 shares (corresponding to just under 10 % of the current share capital). The placement price was set at EUR 14.77 per new share. The share capital will therefore be increased from currently EUR 13,154,312.00 to EUR 14,469,743.00 by issuing 1,315,431 new no-par value bearer shares. The Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 19.4 million from the capital increase. The new shares carry dividend rights from 1 January 2020.

