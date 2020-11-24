 

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 21:53  |  14   |   |   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (MWAA), a new managed service that makes it easy for data engineers to execute data processing workflows in the cloud. Apache Airflow is a popular open-source tool that helps customers author, schedule, and monitor workflows. With Amazon MWAA, customers can use the same familiar Airflow platform as they do today to manage their workflows, and enjoy improved scalability, availability, and security without the burden of having to build, scale, and manage the underlying infrastructure. Amazon MWAA scales workflow execution capacity based on customer needs, and integrates with AWS security services to provide secure access to customers’ data. There are no up-front investments required to use Amazon MWAA and customers only pay for what they use. To get started with Amazon MWAA, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/managed-workflows-for-apache-airflows/.

Today, customers are using analytics and machine learning to derive insights from massive amounts of data. To effectively use this data, customers often need to first build a workflow that defines a series of sequential tasks to prepare and process the data. Tens of thousands of customers use AWS Step Functions to visually build and run cost-effective and scalable event-driven workflows that execute tasks across multiple AWS services. There are also customers who want the Apache Airflow orchestration workflow, which has an active open source community, a large library of pre-built integrations to third-party data processing tools like Apache Spark and Hadoop, and the ability to use Python scripts to create workflows. However, using Apache Airflow requires data engineers to install, maintain, scale, and secure the Apache Airflow environments, which adds cost and operational complexity. Furthermore, to support role-based authentication for secure access, Apache Airflow often requires a manual, iterative, and error-prone combination of configuration changes, command-line interface (CLI) commands, and, in some cases, edits to the Apache Airflow code. Customers also must integrate and configure additional tools for alerting for issues like system downtime, workflow errors, and task execution delays. While customers really enjoy the pre-built integrations and familiar Python programming language of Apache Airflow, they want it without the added operational cost and complexity.

Seite 1 von 4
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?

Diskussion: Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (MWAA), a new managed service that makes it easy for data engineers to execute data …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Arkema Starts up its New Kynar Fluoropolymer Capacity for Batteries at its Changshu Plant in China
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation ...
Emerson Completes Acquisition of 7AC Technologies, Inc.
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:26 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Tesla-Chef Musk überholt Bill Gates in Milliardärs-Rangliste
15:33 Uhr
Analyse: IBM | Big Blue sieht konstruktiv aus!
14:00 Uhr
IPR Center, Amazon Launch ‘Operation Fulfilled Action’ to Stop Counterfeits
12:04 Uhr
Top-Technologieaktien für Dezember
09:01 Uhr
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation into a Data-Driven Company
09:01 Uhr
Zalando erklärt AWS zum bevorzugten Cloud-Anbieter
09:01 Uhr
Zalando Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider
05:25 Uhr
Tesla-Chef Musk überholt Bill Gates in Milliardärs-Rangliste
23.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Tesla (TL0) Tesla zieht wieder deutlich an, TecDAX unter Druck
23.11.20
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her First Performance Since the Release of New Album, Plastic Hearts

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:47 Uhr
2.249
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
18.11.20
1
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich
16.10.20
242
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
29.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2: Streiks bei Amazon an mehreren Standorten