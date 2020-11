Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.flooranddecor.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.