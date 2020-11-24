 

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.flooranddecor.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

