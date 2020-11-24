Owens & Minor to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced today that the company will participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference on December 1, 2020.

Andy Long, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Owens & Minor, will make a presentation at the conference. The discussion, which will begin at approximately 7:30 AM ET on December 1, 2020, will be webcast live and may be accessed at www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 30 days.