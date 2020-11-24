Intuit CFO Michelle Clatterbuck to Present at Credit Suisse Technology Virtual Conference

Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer of Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) will present at the Credit Suisse Technology Virtual Conference on Dec. 1.

The presentation will begin at 1:10 p.m. Pacific time and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.