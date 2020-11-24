Forte Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on December 3rd

Forte management will host a webcast on Thursday December 3rd, 2020 at 11:20 AM Eastern Time. Participants may access the webcast through the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore11/fbrx/2363658

The webcast can also be accessed from the investor relations section of Forte’s website at https://www.fortebiorx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available through December 10th through the above link.

About Forte

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. FB-401 has completed Phase 1/2a testing in adult and pediatric (3 years of age and older) patients with atopic dermatitis. There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective therapies particularly for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. In September 2020, Forte initiated a multi-center, placebo controlled clinical trial of FB-401 which is expected to enroll pediatric, adolescent and adult AD subjects aged 2 years of age and older. For additional information about the trial, see ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT04504279.

Forward Looking Statements

Forte cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: risks related to Forte’s ability to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance Forte’s product candidates and preclinical programs; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of Forte’s product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that interim results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of developing and testing product candidates; risks associated with the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Forte’s operations, the biotechnology industry and the economy generally. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Forte's business and operating results is contained in Forte’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2020 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Forte undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Source: Forte Biosciences, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005884/en/