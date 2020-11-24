Stoke Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,875,000 shares of its common stock, including 375,000 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $39.00 per share. The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $105.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Stoke intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund research, clinical and process development and manufacturing of its product candidates, including late stage development of STK-001, clinical development of its next target for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy, developing additional product candidates, working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The public offering was made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This offering was made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering, copies of which may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone: (833) 297-2926, or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.