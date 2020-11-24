E*TRADE Politics & Portfolios Study Reveals Economic and Market Views Among Republican and Democrat Investors Post Election

“Traditionally there tends to be more stability in the markets after an election—but this year was anything but traditional,” said Mike Loewengart, Managing Director, Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. “Investors continue to contend with big unknowns—the pending stimulus bill, the velocity of the ongoing pandemic, and even a contested election outcome. All these factors could remain significant drivers of volatility. While it may be tempting to play with portfolio allocations right now, it bears repeating: When it comes to politics and investing, try to tune out the noise. Keep financial decisions mapped to your personal timeline, goals, and risk tolerance.”

E*TRADE Financial, LLC today announced results from its Politics & Portfolios study on voting investor sentiment after the presidential election:

The survey also explored views on sector opportunities as a result of the presidential election:

Health care: Though President-elect Biden advocated for the expansion of the Affordable Care Act, a split Congress could pose headwinds for sweeping reform. That said, 68% of the total surveyed see potential in the health care sector. Amid significant strides on the vaccine front, intrepid investors could be on the hunt for growth potential.

Though President-elect Biden advocated for the expansion of the Affordable Care Act, a split Congress could pose headwinds for sweeping reform. That said, 68% of the total surveyed see potential in the health care sector. Amid significant strides on the vaccine front, intrepid investors could be on the hunt for growth potential. Energy: Since a sustainable economy was another top campaign point from President-elect Biden, 40% of surveyed respondents believe the sector could stand to benefit especially in green alternatives.

Since a sustainable economy was another top campaign point from President-elect Biden, 40% of surveyed respondents believe the sector could stand to benefit especially in green alternatives. Information technology: The red-hot tech sector ranked third among investors. While the stay-at-home economy boosted tech names, almost 40% of surveyed investors think there’s more room to run as states reinstitute lockdowns. This sector tends to be highly scrutinized in the Beltway and a divided Congress could keep significant changes in regulation at bay.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from November 9 to November 17 of 2020 among an online US sample of 789 self-directed active voting investors who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.50 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is 50% Republican and 50% Democratic, as well as 40% female and 60% male, with a distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands.

Referenced Data

As a result of the presidential election, what is your outlook on the US financial markets? Total Democratic Republican More bullish 46% 56% 38% Much more bullish 15% 18% 13% Somewhat more bullish 31% 38% 25% No change 26% 27% 24% Somewhat more bearish 19% 14% 22% Much more bearish 9% 3% 16% More bearish 28% 17% 38%

As a result of the US presidential election, do you think market volatility will… Total Democratic Republican Increase 55% 47% 64% Greatly increase 22% 19% 25% Somewhat increase 33% 28% 39% Stay the same 26% 29% 22% Somewhat decrease 16% 21% 10% Greatly decrease 3% 3% 4% Decrease 19% 24% 14%

As a result of the presidential election, which of the following strategies are you planning to deploy? Total Democratic Republican Move out of current positions and into cash 21% 19% 23% Move out of cash and into new positions 18% 21% 15% Change the allocations in my portfolio 20% 18% 23% Make no changes to my portfolio 39% 41% 37% Other 2% 1% 2%

Do you think the results of the election will ____ economic recovery? Total Democratic Republican Accelerate (Top 2 Box) 55% 77% 33% Greatly accelerate 23% 33% 14% Somewhat accelerate 32% 44% 19% Neither accelerate or decelerate 16% 16% 16% Somewhat decelerate 15% 5% 25% Greatly decelerate 14% 2% 26% Decelerate (Bottom 2 Box) 29% 7% 51%

Which sectors do you think will benefit most from the presidential election? (Top three) Total Democratic Republican Health care 68% 74% 61% Energy 40% 44% 37% Information Technology 39% 38% 41% Financials 30% 35% 26% Consumer Staples 26% 28% 25% Consumer Discretionary 23% 23% 23% Communication Services 19% 15% 25% Industrials 16% 15% 16% Utilities 16% 9% 22% Materials 14% 11% 17% Real estate 9% 9% 8%

