Domo Customer Unilever Wins the Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award

Ventana Research’s Digital Leadership Awards showcase the leadership and use of business applications or technology that contribute significantly to improved efficiency, productivity and performance. In the category of Analytics, the winners are the company and technology provider that best exemplifies leadership in any use or application of analytics across business and/or IT.

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that its customer Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, and Alessandro Ventura, CIO and Head UniOps Market Operations of Unilever North America, was named the winner with Domo of Ventana Research’s prestigious Digital Leadership Award in Analytics. This update follows Domo’s announcement of the two companies being named Finalist for the award.

In a long and rich tradition as a pioneer and innovator of consumer goods, Unilever understood the unique opportunity to create positive change during the global pandemic. Unilever launched the United for America initiative in March 2020 that culminated in a National Day of Service in May. The effort produced $25 million in goods and services that were donated to help the hardest-hit communities by COVID-19 recover, rebuild and reimagine their futures.

Domo supported this effort by building Unilever’s data management system for United for America on Domo’s modern analytics and BI platform. With Domo, the Unilever team created and extended multiple live data insights across the United for America website, giving their project partners and stakeholders real-time information into how resources were benefiting communities. This real-time data helped keep the project’s nearly 100 partners engaged in the ongoing program and working towards its success. It also provided internal Unilever stakeholders such as brand managers, the ability to see how their specific products were being distributed to relief efforts across the country. The system integrated Domo’s coronavirus tracker with aggregated and interactive data, which was crucial in determining the communities of highest COVID-19 impact at any given moment.

“The global pandemic has highlighted the need for real-time actionable data across all sectors of the economy, including philanthropic efforts like Unilever’s United for America initiative. Domo excels in moments like these, when widespread access to a broad, and often new, set of data sources, can provide the intelligence needed to accelerate an initiative’s success,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Congratulations to Ale and his team for this well-deserved win; it is an honor for Domo have played a part in putting data to work for this very important program.”

“The analytics supporting Unilever’s United for America program demonstrated the value of shared real-time insights getting resources to the places they were needed most,” said David Menninger, SVP and research director, Ventana Research. “Domo’s cloud-based system enabled stakeholders in various organizations and various locations to access and share the same set of information helping the initiative accomplish its objectives. Congratulations to all involved.”

To learn more about the Unilever United for America initiative, visit: https://www.weareunitedforamerica.com/

To access Domo’s free COVID-19 tracker, visit https://www.domo.com/coronavirus-tracking

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005919/en/