 

Domo Customer Unilever Wins the Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that its customer Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, and Alessandro Ventura, CIO and Head UniOps Market Operations of Unilever North America, was named the winner with Domo of Ventana Research’s prestigious Digital Leadership Award in Analytics. This update follows Domo’s announcement of the two companies being named Finalist for the award.

Ventana Research’s Digital Leadership Awards showcase the leadership and use of business applications or technology that contribute significantly to improved efficiency, productivity and performance. In the category of Analytics, the winners are the company and technology provider that best exemplifies leadership in any use or application of analytics across business and/or IT.

In a long and rich tradition as a pioneer and innovator of consumer goods, Unilever understood the unique opportunity to create positive change during the global pandemic. Unilever launched the United for America initiative in March 2020 that culminated in a National Day of Service in May. The effort produced $25 million in goods and services that were donated to help the hardest-hit communities by COVID-19 recover, rebuild and reimagine their futures.

Domo supported this effort by building Unilever’s data management system for United for America on Domo’s modern analytics and BI platform. With Domo, the Unilever team created and extended multiple live data insights across the United for America website, giving their project partners and stakeholders real-time information into how resources were benefiting communities. This real-time data helped keep the project’s nearly 100 partners engaged in the ongoing program and working towards its success. It also provided internal Unilever stakeholders such as brand managers, the ability to see how their specific products were being distributed to relief efforts across the country. The system integrated Domo’s coronavirus tracker with aggregated and interactive data, which was crucial in determining the communities of highest COVID-19 impact at any given moment.

“The global pandemic has highlighted the need for real-time actionable data across all sectors of the economy, including philanthropic efforts like Unilever’s United for America initiative. Domo excels in moments like these, when widespread access to a broad, and often new, set of data sources, can provide the intelligence needed to accelerate an initiative’s success,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Congratulations to Ale and his team for this well-deserved win; it is an honor for Domo have played a part in putting data to work for this very important program.”

“The analytics supporting Unilever’s United for America program demonstrated the value of shared real-time insights getting resources to the places they were needed most,” said David Menninger, SVP and research director, Ventana Research. “Domo’s cloud-based system enabled stakeholders in various organizations and various locations to access and share the same set of information helping the initiative accomplish its objectives. Congratulations to all involved.”

To learn more about the Unilever United for America initiative, visit: https://www.weareunitedforamerica.com/

To access Domo’s free COVID-19 tracker, visit https://www.domo.com/coronavirus-tracking

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Domo Customer Unilever Wins the Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that its customer Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, and Alessandro Ventura, CIO and Head UniOps Market Operations of Unilever North America, was named the winner with Domo of Ventana Research’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Arkema Starts up its New Kynar Fluoropolymer Capacity for Batteries at its Changshu Plant in China
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Domo to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
13.11.20
Domo Webinar to Feature Expert Analyst on Growing Trend of Data Commercialization
12.11.20
Domo Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call
02.11.20
Domo Achieves Certified Integration with SAP HANA
29.10.20
Domo and Unilever Named Finalist in Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards