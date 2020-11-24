Akero Therapeutics to Present at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference
Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at Evercore’s 3rd Annual HealthCONx virtual conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
A live webcast of the fireside chat and Q&A will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero is a cardio-metabolic NASH company dedicated to reversing the escalating NASH epidemic by developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance to improve overall health. The company’s lead product candidate, Efruxifermin (EFX), formerly known as AKR-001, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.akerotx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005953/en/Akero Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare