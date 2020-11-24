Akero Therapeutics to Present at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at Evercore’s 3rd Annual HealthCONx virtual conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and Q&A will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.