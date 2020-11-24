Alpine Immune Sciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of the Alpine senior leadership team will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. ET/1:45 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.