 

Urovant Sciences Announces Topline Data from Phase 2a Study of Vibegron for the Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Pain Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) today reported topline data from the Phase 2a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating once-daily vibegron 75 mg in women with abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with IBS-D (diarrhea) and IBS-M (mixed IBS).

A total of 222 female IBS patients were enrolled at 35 sites in the United States, 189 of whom completed the 12-week study. In the primary efficacy analysis, the study did not meet the primary endpoint with 40.9 percent of vibegron IBS-D patients achieving at least a 30 percent improvement in average worst abdominal pain over the week 12 period, compared to 42.9 percent in the placebo group. A responder was defined as a subject with at least a 30 percent decrease in “worst abdominal pain in the past 24 hours” compared to the weekly baseline average over the 12-week period.

The most important secondary endpoint demonstrated 42.4 percent of Global Improvement Scale (GIS) responders at Week 12 for IBS-D patients in the vibegron group, compared with 33.3 percent for placebo but this was not statistically significant for the IBS-D, IBS-M or the overall IBS population. Urovant will continue to analyze the full data set of this study.

Vibegron was very well tolerated in the study and did not lead to any worsening of IBS symptoms. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were 0 percent in the vibegron group and 2.7 percent in placebo. The frequency of serious adverse events was similar across treatment arms with 1 serious adverse effect in the placebo group and 2 in the vibegron treatment group which were not considered treatment related by the investigator. The adverse events reported for vibegron were in the placebo range (33.3 percent in both groups). In particular, the adverse events of worsening of IBS were 2.7 percent for both vibegron and placebo and the adverse event of diarrhea was 0 percent for vibegron 75 mg and 1.8 percent for placebo respectively.

“While we are disappointed by the topline results from this Phase 2a trial, we want to sincerely thank the patients, investigators and their site staff who participated,” said Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Urovant Sciences. “We look forward to advancing our Phase 3 program for vibegron in men with overactive bladder and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as our Phase 2a program for URO-902 in OAB and look forward to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) upcoming assigned Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of December 26, 2020 for the New Drug Application (NDA) for vibegron to treat overactive bladder (OAB).”

