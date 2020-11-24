Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, has participated in a fireside chat in advance of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020.

A recording of the fireside chat is now available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/news-events/events-presentations and will be available for 90 days.