Glu to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that Nick Earl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric R. Ludwig, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Mr. Earl and Mr. Ludwig will participate in a fireside chat at the Wedbush Winter Games Forum on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time.

on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. Mr. Earl and Mr. Ludwig will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:50 a.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.glu.com/investors.