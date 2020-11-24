 

Groupon to Participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Aaron Cooper, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Aaron Cooper will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10:50 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website through the following link and a replay of the event will be available at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

