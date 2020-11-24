Vaxcyte to Present at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc., formerly known as SutroVax, a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:50pm ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://investors.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.